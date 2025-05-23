Man Group plc Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,706 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $270.84 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.82.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.