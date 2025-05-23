USS Investment Management Ltd Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Sophron Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,776,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $329.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $273.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.85 and a 1 year high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 98.37%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $1,552,585.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,393.38. This represents a 26.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total transaction of $842,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,904. The trade was a 61.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

