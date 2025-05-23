USS Investment Management Ltd Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,997 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,493,426,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,594,000 after purchasing an additional 165,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,897,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,749,000 after purchasing an additional 152,248 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,050,000 after purchasing an additional 696,343 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.69.

Shares of EQR opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $78.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 34.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.73%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

