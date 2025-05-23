32,200 Shares in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

PMX stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

