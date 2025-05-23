USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,344 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.