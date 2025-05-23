Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $106,923.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,790.36. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $328,840. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $52.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

