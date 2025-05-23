PharVision Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,922 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

ACLS opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.65. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $104,166.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,646.50. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.