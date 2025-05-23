PharVision Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 11,794 Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,722,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,236,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 270,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 194,534 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.39 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

