Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Receives C$20.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFP shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interfor

Interfor Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Interfor stock opened at C$12.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of C$639.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.54. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$12.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.44.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.95 per share, with a total value of C$50,820.14. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.