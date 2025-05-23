Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRG opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $218.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (FLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected by four factors – value, quality, low volatility, and momentum. FLRG was launched on Sep 15, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

