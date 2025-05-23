EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
EnerSys has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. EnerSys has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $10.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
EnerSys Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EnerSys stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
