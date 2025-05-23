Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. Celularity had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 119.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELU. C V Starr & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Celularity by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

