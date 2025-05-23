Vident Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,070,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 592.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,918,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $163,212,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,434,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 735,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,961,000 after purchasing an additional 671,703 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $327.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.34 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 106.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

