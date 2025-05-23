Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,216 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 884.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,407,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $223.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

