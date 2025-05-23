Pacific Point Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.9%

IAU stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

