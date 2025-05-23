Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) is Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund comprises approximately 0.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $23,358,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,776,000 after buying an additional 214,071 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 304,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 315,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 103,959 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

