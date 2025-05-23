Hudson Value Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,425,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.57.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.