3,253 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by PharVision Advisers LLC

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,903,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,838,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,512,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,303,000 after buying an additional 1,942,573 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 700.5% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,107,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,010,000 after buying an additional 1,844,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,702 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

