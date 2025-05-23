Woodline Partners LP Acquires 9,485 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE CDP opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.86. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.60%.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $117,426.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

