Vident Advisory LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Stock Up 4.2%

Dillard’s stock opened at $421.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

