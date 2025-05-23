Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $3.63 Million in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,619 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in KBR by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in KBR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in KBR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

NYSE KBR opened at $52.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KBR’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

