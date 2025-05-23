Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 74,694 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Confluent by 683.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

In other news, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,040 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,031.25. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 113,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $3,444,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 502,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,218,422.96. The trade was a 18.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 736,028 shares of company stock worth $19,977,382. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

