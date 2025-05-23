Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 66,775 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 155.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,713 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,775 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 704,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,190,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,050,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.