Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $2.28 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 248.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $882,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,025,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295,943 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,396 shares of company stock worth $685,649. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.87. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

