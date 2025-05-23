Vident Advisory LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in AppFolio by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPF opened at $208.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.99. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $189.01 and a one year high of $274.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.19.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total value of $233,734.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,828.88. This represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,938,308.15. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

