Brokerages Set Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) PT at $29.60

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

FCPT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $248,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,245.12. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,776,000 after acquiring an additional 94,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.71%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

