Vident Advisory LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $328,840 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE NEM opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

