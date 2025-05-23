Woodline Partners LP Makes New $7.82 Million Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,823,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,681,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,225,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,683,000 after buying an additional 150,572 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,603,000 after acquiring an additional 71,435 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $180.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.14.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.