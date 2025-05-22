Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.27 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Unicorn AIM VCT Price Performance

Shares of UAV opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.15 million, a PE ratio of -1,325.00 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.29. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 71 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.34).

Unicorn AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Unicorn AIM VCT’s payout ratio is currently -11,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Unicorn AIM VCT

In other news, insider Julian Bartlett acquired 43,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £40,179.16 ($53,881.13). 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

