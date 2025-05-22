Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Issues Earnings Results

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Purple Biotech Stock Up 4.6%
PPBT stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.
Purple Biotech Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Purple Biotech
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Archer Rebuts Short Seller, Points to Strong Q1 & Global Momentum
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Renaissance Hedge Fund’s Biggest Q1 Buys Revealed
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Reasons You Will Be Glad You Bought Target in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.