Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Issues Earnings Results

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Purple Biotech Stock Up 4.6%

PPBT stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

