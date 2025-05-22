Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $135.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $118.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Builders FirstSource was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

5/2/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

5/2/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2025 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $156.00.

4/14/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.35. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 640,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,069,000 after purchasing an additional 82,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 434.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

