IXICO (LON:IXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IXICO (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IXICO had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%.

IXI stock opened at GBX 11 ($0.15) on Thursday. IXICO has a 52 week low of GBX 6.45 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

IXICO is a fast growing and profitable medical data analytics company, providing data management and advanced analytics to the pharmaceutical clinical trials market. Established in 2004 and listed as a public company in October 2013, IXICO has firmly established itself as a trusted partner to the global pharmaceutical industry developing new therapies for neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease.

Our purpose is to advance medicine and human health by turning data into clinically meaningful information, providing valuable new insights in neuroscience.

