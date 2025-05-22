IXICO (LON:IXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IXICO (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IXICO had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%.
IXICO Price Performance
IXI stock opened at GBX 11 ($0.15) on Thursday. IXICO has a 52 week low of GBX 6.45 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.
IXICO Company Profile
Our purpose is to advance medicine and human health by turning data into clinically meaningful information, providing valuable new insights in neuroscience.
Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.