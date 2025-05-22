Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $162.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

