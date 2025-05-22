TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $12,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,653 shares in the company, valued at $391,011.94. This trade represents a 3.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.58. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in TriMas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TriMas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

