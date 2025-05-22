Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for HP Earnings

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

