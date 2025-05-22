Cormark Has Negative Outlook of TSE:BNS FY2026 Earnings

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $7.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.96. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.45.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$71.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$72.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$60.68 and a 12-month high of C$80.14. The firm has a market cap of C$87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.00%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.