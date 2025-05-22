Tidal Investments LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,801 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,897 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 48,761 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,883,995 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,523 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

