Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.33 and last traded at $97.79, with a volume of 3201333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,924,768.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,396 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

