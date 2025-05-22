Teza Capital Management LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2,432.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:RCUS opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.12). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 20,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,704. This represents a 238.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

