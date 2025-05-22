Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Dillard’s worth $25,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,155,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3,989.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $401.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.35 and its 200 day moving average is $409.39. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.