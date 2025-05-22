Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Raised by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 194.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,892 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after buying an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after buying an additional 12,242,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

