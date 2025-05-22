IXICO (LON:IXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IXICO (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IXICO had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 31.10%.

IXICO Price Performance

Shares of IXI opened at GBX 11 ($0.15) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. IXICO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.45 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13 ($0.17).

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO is a fast growing and profitable medical data analytics company, providing data management and advanced analytics to the pharmaceutical clinical trials market. Established in 2004 and listed as a public company in October 2013, IXICO has firmly established itself as a trusted partner to the global pharmaceutical industry developing new therapies for neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease.

Our purpose is to advance medicine and human health by turning data into clinically meaningful information, providing valuable new insights in neuroscience.

Featured Stories

