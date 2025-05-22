IXICO (LON:IXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IXICO (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IXICO had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 31.10%.
IXICO Price Performance
Shares of IXI opened at GBX 11 ($0.15) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. IXICO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.45 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13 ($0.17).
IXICO Company Profile
Our purpose is to advance medicine and human health by turning data into clinically meaningful information, providing valuable new insights in neuroscience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IXICO
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Archer Rebuts Short Seller, Points to Strong Q1 & Global Momentum
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Renaissance Hedge Fund’s Biggest Q1 Buys Revealed
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 5 Reasons You Will Be Glad You Bought Target in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.