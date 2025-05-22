JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Raised by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 668,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $38,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.92 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

