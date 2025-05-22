ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,217,000 after buying an additional 29,516 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after buying an additional 372,301 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 105.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $78.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,490 shares of company stock valued at $777,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

