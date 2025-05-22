Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 17,633 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,633 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Vanguard worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Stock Down 2.5%

AVD stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $122.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.24.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

