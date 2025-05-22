Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.4%

TAIT stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.37. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

