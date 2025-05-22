Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

BKD opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

