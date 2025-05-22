Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MRNS opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,335,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 354,393 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,564.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 219,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 206,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

