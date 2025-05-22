Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NERV opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.50.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.57. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

