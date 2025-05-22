Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

